ADB highlights green energy as core of 2025 portfolio in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Green energy development and climate resilience were at the core of the Asian Development Bank’s portfolio in Uzbekistan in 2025, Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, Country Operations Head of ADB’s Uzbekistan Resident Mission, told Trend.

"Renewable energy investments included a 200 MW wind power plant with a Battery Energy Storage System, as well as two solar photovoltaic plants totaling 1,000 MW with integrated storage, mobilizing substantial private capital," he said.

According to Gulamov, these projects are fully aligned with Uzbekistan’s decarbonization objectives and demonstrate ADB’s commitment to scaling up climate finance in line with the Paris Agreement.

"They are accelerating Uzbekistan’s green transition. Collectively, these initiatives strengthen connectivity, modernize essential services, and advance sustainable energy solutions," he added.

Gulamov also noted that ADB continued to advance infrastructure development through a number of transformative projects across key sectors.

"In the transport sector, the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Road Corridor 2 Resilience and Modernization Project will modernize strategic corridors to enhance regional connectivity," he said.

He further highlighted progress in urban services, noting that the Climate Smart Water Management Improvement Project introduces smart metering and digital systems aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability in water management.

Meanwhile, ADB is one of Uzbekistan’s largest development partners, having committed over $5.41 billion in financing in the last 5 years.