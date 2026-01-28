Azerbaijan toughens penalties for destruction of historical and cultural heritage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan has tightened penalties for the deliberate destruction and unlawful handling of historical and cultural heritage assets, Trend reports.

The changes are reflected in amendments approved by President Ilham Aliyev to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the laws “On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments” and “On Culture.”

Under the amendments, illegal removal of national cultural heritage objects included in the protected list of cultural assets from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan will result in fines of 3,000 manat ($1,764) for individuals, 6,000 manat ($3,528) for officials, and 20,000 manat ($11,762) for legal entities.

The same fines will apply for relocating protected cultural assets without coordination with the authority designated by the relevant executive body, as well as for carrying out construction, installation, restoration, reconstruction, conservation works, or landscaping activities that violate their integrity or pose a threat to them.

The law will enter into force on February 1, 2026.

The head of state has also signed a decree to ensure the implementation of the amended law.

