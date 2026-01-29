Uzbekistan reveals progress in “Moment” card rollout

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. More than 140,000 “Moment” cards were issued in 2025 under the project developed by Uzbekistan’s national payment system UZCARD, Trend reports via the company.

The project seeks to cut through the red tape, making it a breeze for customers to get their payment cards without the hassle of stepping foot in a bank branch or office, all while riding the wave of digital transformation in Uzbekistan's financial services.

Key participants in the project include Hamkorbank, MKB Bank, Davr Bank, and Universal Bank. At the launch stage are Agrobank, BRB, and Xalq Bank, whose branch network is among the most extensive in the country.

In addition, the payment organization Alif, jointly with Davr Bank, has developed a co-branded “Moment” card. Its distribution is scheduled to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2026, with a planned issuance volume of up to one million cards.

UZCARD is Uzbekistan’s national payment system, providing infrastructure for cashless payments, card issuance, and interbank transactions.