WUF13 extends deadline to apply for partner-led events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Due to strong interest, the deadline for applications for partner-led events to be organised within the framework of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, has been extended, Trend reports.

The deadline for submitting applications has been set for 3rd February 2026.

Serving as a global platform for dialogue and cooperation in urban development, WUF13 provides stakeholders at all levels with the opportunity to host events in line with the Forum’s theme, “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”. Applications should be submitted via https://events.unhabitat.org/.

Applications to partner-led events are being accepted across seven categories:

• Networking Event;

• One UN;

• SDGs in Action;

• Urban Cinema;

• Urban Library;

• Voices from Cities;

• WUF Academy

At the first stage, stakeholders must complete an online registration through UN-Habitat’s Global Event Management System (GEMS). Once registration has been completed, applicants can proceed to the Applications section of their personal dashboard to review the relevant requirements by category and submit their proposals. Each organisation may submit only one application per category.

Partner-led events, one of the Forum’s core components, serve as a global showcase for best practice, innovative thinking and practical solutions in sustainable urban development. They also offer participants a valuable space to exchange expertise in urban planning, build institutional partnerships and make a tangible contribution to the global urban agenda.

For further information on registration and the organisation of events, enquiries may be directed to [email protected].