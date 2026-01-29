Kazakh, UAE agro companies sign multimillion commercial agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakh and UAE agricultural companies have signed around 20 commercial agreements worth $335 million, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The signing took place following a roundtable discussion with representatives from Kazakhstan's agribusiness sector and business circles from the UAE, Egypt, Türkiye, and China, chaired by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov.

Saparov emphasized that the UAE is one of Kazakhstan's priority trade, economic, and investment partners, with agriculture being a key component of bilateral relations. As of November 2025, the turnover of agri-food products between the two countries has grown by nearly 7%.

In 2025, Kazakhstan's agricultural gross output increased by 5.9%, reaching approximately $20 billion, largely due to a tenfold increase in preferential financing over the past five years, reaching $3 billion.

In 2025, Kazakhstan's harvest included around 27 million tons of grain, 4.8 million tons of oilseeds, and over 1 million tons of legumes.

The roundtable was organized as part of Minister Saparov's working trip to Dubai and Kazakhstan's participation in the largest international food and beverage exhibition, Gulfood 2026.

