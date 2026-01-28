Iran responds to U.S. threats, insists on equality in nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests - but if pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before, the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations wrote on its X account, Trend reports.

"Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives," the post reads.

The response followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of sending a 'massive armada' to Iran and his call for a fair, non-nuclear deal.

''A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,'' Trump noted on his Truth Social page.

In addition, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi declared that the country had not approached the U.S. regarding negotiations.

According to him, there had been no contact between the Iranian foreign minister and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff in recent days.

Araghchi stressed that some countries are making efforts to organize negotiations as mediators, and Iran is in contact with them.

“If the U.S. wants negotiations, then there can be no talk of negotiations under threat. Negotiations have their own circumstances and can be conducted based on equality and mutual respect,” he noted.