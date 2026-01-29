Azerbaijan improves payment and communication regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Payment and communication regulations have been improved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended a number of regulatory and legal acts.

The relevant new decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, amendments have been made to the "Rules for the compilation and application of strict reporting forms in accordance with the business characteristics of enterprises and organizations, as well as individuals engaged in entrepreneurship", approved by the decision No. 118 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 27, 2004.

According to the amendments, the extracts of the Government Payment Portal, the ASAN payment information system, as well as the relevant information systems implemented by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, and Azerpost LLC, subordinate to the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON) public legal entity, won't be subject to the requirements of strict reporting forms.

At the same time, the authority to determine the accounting rules for extracts on these systems has been distributed among the relevant state bodies. Thus, the accounting rules for the Government Payment Portal will be determined by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and for the ASAN payment system—by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations. The accounting rules for the systems of the institutions subordinate to AZCON and Azerpost will be determined by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Besides, changes have been made to the "Special rules for the use of communications in emergency situations," approved by decision No. 37 dated February 15, 2012. As part of the changes, some of the names of institutions included in the document have been adapted to the new institutional structure and replaced with the names of the relevant institutions of AZCON.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel