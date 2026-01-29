Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan’s Nebitdagnebit hits oil production milestone for 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 29. The Nebitdagnebit oil and gas production management, operating under Turkmennebit State Concern in Balkan province, has fulfilled the annual plan for production by 107% in 2025, Trend reports via Turkmennebit.

The enterprise’s oil output exceeded 668,600 tonnes during the reported period, resulting in overproduction of around 43,700 tonnes.

In January, Nebitdagnebit, together with foreign partners and service companies of Turkmennebit SC, is carrying out large-scale work on the industrial development of productive underground reservoirs, creating a solid basis for the sustainable development of the country’s oil industry.

