EBRD investment in Moldova nearly doubles in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested €508 million in 19 projects in Moldova in 2025, almost doubling its €280 million investment across 14 projects in 2024 and approaching the country’s all-time record of €525 million in 2022, Trend reports via the EBRD.

Investment activity has accelerated sharply since the start of Russia’s war against neighbouring Ukraine, with more than half of the €3.0 billion the EBRD has invested in Moldova since 1992 committed over the past four years.

As of 2025, 67 percent of the Bank’s portfolio is invested in sustainable infrastructure, 21 percent in the corporate sector, and 12 percent in financial institutions, with a strong emphasis on private sector development.

Three areas defined the EBRD’s engagement in 2025.

The Bank expanded its support for energy security, building on earlier large-scale assistance that helped Moldova diversify gas and electricity supplies away from Russia. It also financed major road and transport corridor upgrades, strengthening regional connectivity and improving links with Romania, Ukraine and the EU’s Solidarity Lanes.

In parallel, the EBRD stepped up efforts to boost private sector competitiveness, providing new financing for agribusiness and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and expanding credit line partnerships with local banks.

These investments build on the EBRD’s intensified engagement since 2022. As Moldova’s largest institutional investor, the Bank has provided €1.6 billion since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to help the country mitigate economic fallout from the war, strengthen energy security, modernise infrastructure and support businesses.

Overall, the EBRD has invested almost €3.0 billion in 196 projects in Moldova to date.

Beyond financing, the Bank is working closely with Moldovan authorities on reforms and EU alignment, including strengthening public utilities, advancing the country’s first renewable energy auction, preparing energy efficiency investments in Chisinau and Balti, and helping shape long-term strategies for green energy and regional connectivity.

Support for small businesses, which account for 98 per cent of Moldova’s economy, remains central, with continued efforts to expand access to finance for companies upgrading to EU standards.

Moldova’s results form part of a record year for the EBRD, which invested €16.8 billion in 2025, up from €16.6 billion in 2024. This included a record €2.9 billion deployed in Ukraine.

The EBRD operates across central and eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean, and now also sub-Saharan Africa, and is set to publish its full financial results for 2025 in the spring.