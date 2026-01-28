President of Uzbekistan set to visit Türkiye

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 28. At the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on January 29, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The agenda for the visit to Ankara includes the 4th session of the Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be co-chaired by the two heads of state.

The discussions will center on further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, with particular emphasis on enhancing political dialogue, expanding bilateral trade relations, advancing cooperative initiatives in key economic sectors, and improving transport connectivity.

The meeting will also address the continuation of dynamic cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as provide an opportunity to deliberate on critical international and regional matters.

Following the high-level talks, a significant set of bilateral agreements is expected to be signed. Additionally, the two leaders will participate in a series of joint engagements.