Azerbaijani diaspora leader in Ukraine receives award for service

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, received Matlab Najafov, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional diaspora organization of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Muradov emphasized that Azerbaijani communities abroad remain under the close attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. He praised the diaspora’s active role in promoting Azerbaijan’s truth, rich cultural heritage, and integration into local societies, highlighting the community’s importance in fostering bilateral relations between countries and offering recommendations for future activities.

Following the meeting, Matlib Najafov was awarded the “For Service in Diaspora Activities” medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Najafov pledged to continue strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring more organized diaspora activities in the future.

The meeting noted that Najafov has led the Ivano-Frankivsk regional diaspora organization of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine since 2000 and provided support to many compatriots during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.