Armenian FM signals imminent peace agreement with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. We hope that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed in the coming months, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the PACE on January 28, Trend reports via Armenian media.

“I hope that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be signed in the coming months. The components of peace include the opening of communication routes and mutual assistance in the transit sector,” Mirzoyan said.

According to the Armenian minister, TRIPP (Trump's Roadmap for Peace and Prosperity) will play a semantic role in peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus region.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project is called "Trump's Route to International Peace and Prosperity."

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, Personal Representative OSCE Chairman-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and High-level Planning Groups).