AmCham urges rollout of national digital twin program in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) has recommended launching a national digital twin and industrial modeling program in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing AmCham.

According to the report, Azerbaijan’s oil and gas, transportation, utilities, and urban infrastructure sectors still largely depend on physical inspections, reactive maintenance, and static planning models.

This results in costly downtime, safety risks, and limited situational awareness.

"Globally, digital twins and metaverse-based industrial simulations are transforming asset management and workforce training. However, there is a lack of digital modeling skills, 3D data infrastructure, and strategic pilots to showcase ROI in Azerbaijan," AmCham noted.

The organization stresses the need to launch a national digital twin and industrial modeling program. “Launch a National Industrial Twin and Simulation Program, beginning with high-impact industrial sectors such as oil and gas production fields, port and pipeline infrastructure, the water grid, electricity and smart utility grid, and smart urban planning,” the statement says.

The report also noted that cooperation with leading technology companies should be established to launch pilot initiatives.

“Develop national standards for industrial data modeling and 3D simulation. Fund a Digital Twin Lab at a technical university to train engineers and planners. Integrate digital twin concepts into state tenders for infrastructure projects,” AmCham said.

