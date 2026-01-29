Azerbaijan awards senior officials of State Customs Committee - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Senior officials of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded high special ranks, Trend reports.

According to the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the following officials received the honorary ranks:

Higher special rank of "Colonel General of Customs Service."

Shahin Baghirov - Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Higher special rank of "Major General of Customs Service."

Fuad Mammadov - Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Fuad Aslanov - Head of the Main Department of Digital Management

Elmir Ramazanov - Head of the Baku Main Customs Department.

