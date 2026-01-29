ADB names director general of Strategic Fundraising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed F. Cleo Kawawaki as Director General of Strategic Fundraising, strengthening its efforts to mobilize resources and deepen partnerships to support development across Asia and the Pacific, Trend reports via the ADB.

In her new role, Kawawaki will lead ADB’s strategic fundraising and resource mobilization, including the creation of new trust funds, engagement with potential new members aligned with the bank’s strategic priorities, and the development of long-term partnerships with existing and emerging donors, foundations and the private sector.

A Japanese national, Kawawaki brings more than 36 years of professional experience, including over 25 years at ADB and 11 years in investment banking. She has held several senior leadership positions at the bank, most recently serving as Director General for Sectors Department 2, overseeing operations in agriculture, food, nature, rural development, water, urban development and digital sectors.

Her previous roles also include Head of ADB’s Office of Markets Development and Public–Private Partnership, Deputy Director General of the Southeast Asia Department, and Energy Sector Director in ADB’s Central and West Asia Department.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank focused on promoting inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth in Asia and the Pacific. Established in 1966, the bank is owned by 69 members, including 50 from the region, and works with governments and partners to deliver innovative financing, build quality infrastructure and address complex development challenges.