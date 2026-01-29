Uzbekistan’s SQB expands international card acceptance

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. Uzbekistan's SQB has expanded its international payment services in cooperation with UZCARD, Trend reports via the bank.

Under the update, payments using Discover Network and Diners Club International cards are now accepted at the bank’s merchant terminals. Cardholders can also withdraw cash using these cards at SQB ATMs.

The expanded functionality is expected to facilitate transactions for foreign visitors and holders of international payment cards in Uzbekistan.

According to the bank, Discover Network and Diners Club International cards are accepted and processed through a technical and software infrastructure integrated with the Uzcard payment system.

SQB noted that the move forms part of its efforts to develop international cooperation and broaden the range of financial services available to customers.

Together, Discover Network and Diners Club International are integral components of a global payment ecosystem, encompassing over 378 million cards worldwide, with acceptance in more than 190 countries and territories.

Uzbekistan's SQB (JSCB "Uzpromstroybank") is a significant state-owned bank established in 1922, currently undergoing a privatization process. It focuses on transforming into a commercially driven and sustainable institution, with an emphasis on corporate, green, and retail banking. SQB plays a crucial role in financing key economic sectors such as manufacturing and construction, while the government prioritizes its privatization through the Uzbekistan National Investment Fund (UzNIF).

The bank leads in sustainable finance by issuing green bonds and is recognized for strong corporate banking services and international partnerships. From 2024 to 2026, it aims to enhance its business model by prioritizing digital services and improving corporate governance.

