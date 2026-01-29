EU and Azerbaijan agree to launch feasibility study for Nakhchivan railway project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The European Union and Azerbaijan agreed to strengthen their partnership under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and the recently launched Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, Trend reports.

Together, they aim to unlock new economic opportunities and foster long-term shared prosperity, cooperation, and peace through sustainable and resilient links in transport, digital, energy, and trade.

Within this framework, the European Union and Azerbaijan with the EBRD have agreed to launch a feasibility study for the development of the Nakhchivan railway project, a key investment to improve mobility and economic flows across Azerbaijan and the wider region. This railway forms part of the broader Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, which aims to link Europe and Central Asia with a target transit time of 15 days.

Diversified, reliable and resilient routes between Europe and Asia are a shared strategic interest. They deliver mutual benefits and reduce the risks associated with excessive dependencies.

Through innovative financial instruments, alongside bilateral and regional support programmes, further priority projects will strengthen economic ties between the EU and Azerbaijan. They will also support Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy, strengthen regional connectivity, create skills and job opportunities across the country, and promote inclusive and sustainable rural development.