Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Mammadbayli village

Society Materials 29 January 2026 06:58 (UTC +04:00)
Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Mammadbayli village

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Mammadbayli in the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 26 families, 142 people, have been resettled to the village of Mammadbayli in the Zangilan district.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Latest

Latest

Read more