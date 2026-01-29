Kazakhstan rolls out risk-based pipeline inspection methodology

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakhstan is gradually implementing the Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) methodology for pipeline systems, which involves technical assessments based on risk factors, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

This was announced by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, during an interim meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to Akkenzhenov, the country has already adopted a national standard and introduced relevant inspection procedures grounded in a risk-oriented approach.

He noted that currently, RBI methodology is undergoing practical and pilot testing and is being applied at oil refineries as well as in several oil and gas companies. This approach is expected to fully transition to risk-based control technologies in the future.

The minister emphasized that the implementation of RBI at three of Kazakhstan’s oil refineries has already proven its effectiveness.

"The systematic application of RBI methodology at our refineries—Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Shymkent—has shown the effectiveness of the risk-based approach. By implementing this practice, we have not only reduced the likelihood of equipment failures but also optimized inspection volumes, ensuring more efficient use of resources," he stated.

Akkenzhenov noted that building on international experience, Kazakhstan plans to expand the use of risk-based technical inspections, including for technological pipelines, with a subsequent adaptation to corporate standards and advanced control methods.

Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) for pipelines is a systematic approach that allocates inspection resources to high-risk zones by evaluating the probability of failure and the consequences of failure. It enhances maintenance by concentrating on components with the highest likelihood of failure that could result in substantial safety, environmental, or economic repercussions, instead of adhering to a uniform, time-based inspection regimen.

According to OPEC, Kazakhstan's crude oil output stood at 1.522 million barrels per day (b/d) in December 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel