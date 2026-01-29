IMF shares forecast for headline inflation in Kazakhstan in 2026, 2027

By the end of 2025, inflation in Kazakhstan hit 12.3%, with a high point of 12.9% in September. The rising tide of food inflation played a big role in this, as food prices shot up by 13.5% in December. The meat market saw a significant jump of 22.6%, the highest it’s been since January 2012. Non-food inflation took a breather at 11.1%, while service sector inflation eased its pace to 12%, with a small uptick in monthly inflation to 0.9% in December.

