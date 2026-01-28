Azerbaijan reports hike in loan portfolio of local banks for 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector experienced a surge in its loan portfolio, fueled by business, consumer, and mortgage loans. Deposits held the lion's share in bank liabilities, with a robust contribution from both corporate and individual clients. Term deposits have also taken a turn for the better, showcasing a silver lining in the financial landscape.

