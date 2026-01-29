Turkmenistan and German BVMW strengthen private sector ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 29. Turkmenistan and Germany discussed strengthening economic ties through enhancing links between the private sectors of each other and integrating Turkmenistan into global production chains, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The issues were raised during the talks at the Turkmen Consulate in Frankfurt between Consul Murad Ozbekbayev and the Chairman of the German-Turkmen Forum and Andreas Jahn, member of the Federal Executive Board and Director of Government Affairs and Foreign Trade at the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW - Der Mittelstand).

The dialogue continued the framework established during the Turkmenistan Economic Days in Germany in autumn of 2025, with priority now given to organizing mutual business missions. In this connection, Turkmen entrepreneurs are expected to study the German Mittelstand model to adopt modern management methods and advanced technologies in domestic production.

The sides plan to formalize joint initiatives in March 2026 in Ashgabat, with German business representatives invited to the 18th anniversary exhibition of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the International Investment Forum IFT 2026.

The German Association of Small and Medium‑Sized Enterprises (BVMW) represents the interests of small and medium‑sized companies in Germany. As part of the SME Alliance, it brings together more than 30 partner associations and advocates for the political and economic interests of over 900,000 German entrepreneurs. BVMW engages with governments, parliaments, ministries, large corporations, and trade unions on behalf of its members and maintains a wide network of representatives and business contacts, organizing events and delegations to support German SMEs at home and abroad.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel