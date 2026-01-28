Azerbaijan set to celebrate Khagani Shirvani’s 900th anniversary - decree

“In 2026, the jubilee anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Afzaladdin Khagani Shirvani will be celebrated.

Khagani Shirvani is one of the towering figures presented by the golden age of Azerbaijani literature and culture to the treasury of universal culture. A master of the word who deeply mastered the diverse sciences of his time and rose majestically on the foundation of the centuries-old cultural traditions of the East, he left behind a rich legacy of poetic works that stand at the pinnacle of artistic expression. A call for justice, a spirit of struggle and personal freedom, moral elevation, human dignity, and faith in the power of intellect are among the defining features of this unique heritage. In his works of high aesthetic value and humanistic content, shaped by socio-philosophical and didactic-ethical reflections, the thinker artist gave distinctive artistic meaning to social and historical events and urged readers to draw lessons from them. The patriotic motifs vividly expressed through brilliant lyrical scenes in Khagani’s creativity are a profound poetic manifestation of the poet’s boundless love for his homeland and its beauty. Closely connected to the cultural life of his era, Khagani Shirvani, through the innovations he introduced into classical literature, exerted a powerful influence on the development of literary and philosophical thought of the peoples of the Near and Middle East as a whole. Master poets of subsequent centuries have always treated Khagani’s genius with deep respect and benefited from it as a school,” the decree reads.

