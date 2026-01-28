Azerbaijan set to celebrate Khagani Shirvani’s 900th anniversary - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan will
mark the 900th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani,
following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Under the decree, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, jointly with the Azerbaijan National Academy of
Sciences (ANAS), has been instructed to prepare and implement an
action plan dedicated to the jubilee of Khagani Shirvani.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been
tasked with resolving issues arising from the decree.
“In 2026, the jubilee anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet
Afzaladdin Khagani Shirvani will be celebrated.
Khagani Shirvani is one of the towering figures presented by the
golden age of Azerbaijani literature and culture to the treasury of
universal culture. A master of the word who deeply mastered the
diverse sciences of his time and rose majestically on the
foundation of the centuries-old cultural traditions of the East, he
left behind a rich legacy of poetic works that stand at the
pinnacle of artistic expression. A call for justice, a spirit of
struggle and personal freedom, moral elevation, human dignity, and
faith in the power of intellect are among the defining features of
this unique heritage. In his works of high aesthetic value and
humanistic content, shaped by socio-philosophical and
didactic-ethical reflections, the thinker artist gave distinctive
artistic meaning to social and historical events and urged readers
to draw lessons from them. The patriotic motifs vividly expressed
through brilliant lyrical scenes in Khagani’s creativity are a
profound poetic manifestation of the poet’s boundless love for his
homeland and its beauty. Closely connected to the cultural life of
his era, Khagani Shirvani, through the innovations he introduced
into classical literature, exerted a powerful influence on the
development of literary and philosophical thought of the peoples of
the Near and Middle East as a whole. Master poets of subsequent
centuries have always treated Khagani’s genius with deep respect
and benefited from it as a school,” the decree reads.
