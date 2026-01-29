Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s Aksa Energy discuss future energy cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s Aksa Energy discussed prospective areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and Cemil Kazancı, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Aksa Energy.

During the talks, the parties noted that the projects currently implemented by Aksa Energy in Uzbekistan are making a significant contribution to the development of the national energy system. Particular attention was paid to Uzbekistan’s favorable investment climate in the energy sector, the outcomes of ongoing legal and institutional reforms, and measures being taken to expand private sector participation.

The sides expressed mutual interest in the consistent continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation and the joint implementation of promising energy projects. It was emphasized that elevating cooperation with Aksa Energy to a new level would help strengthen long-term partnerships in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, the electricity distribution networks of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region have already been transferred to the Turkish company Aksa Enerji. On November 18, during the 3rd roundtable on public-private partnerships, the company received a certificate confirming its victory in an international tender for the modernization of the region’s distribution networks.