Iran lifts curtain on funds for upgrading maritime transport fleet
Iran is gearing up to give its maritime fleet a fresh coat of paint over the next decade, with an eye on locking in annual funding. A fair number of vessels are in need of a little TLC, with both the big and the small ones in the mix. The country will also trim the sails of ship lifespans to save a pretty penny and lessen the environmental footprint.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy