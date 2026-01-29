Uzbekistan sees broad footprint of Turkish-capital enterprises
Photo: Uzbek president's office
Uzbekistan remains a major hub for Turkish investment, with over 2,100 enterprises operating nationwide in 2025, reflecting strong and expanding economic ties between the two countries.
