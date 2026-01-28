AzerGold CJSC carried out its first export operation of 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. AzerGold CJSC, one of Azerbaijan’s leading state-owned companies in the non-oil and gas sector, successfully completed its first export operation of 2026 in January, Trend reports.

As a result of the sale of the first batch of gold and silver exported by the company on international markets this year, 32.9 million manats of funds were attracted to the country's economy.

Over the past year, AzerGold sold a total of 73,200 ounces of gold and 93,200 ounces of silver on international and local markets. The total revenue from these sales amounted to 439.3 million manats, representing a 43% increase over the previous year (2024).

Since the start of its operations, the state-owned company has sold a total of 560,500 ounces of gold and 1.04 million ounces of silver, attracting 1.9 billion manats of funds to the country's economy.