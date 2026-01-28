Air Astana set to launch regular flights between Almaty and Shanghai

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 28. Kazakhstan’s Air Astana is set to launch regular flights between Almaty and Shanghai, starting March 29, 2026, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Transport.

The new service will operate three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. As a result, the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and China will rise from 81 to 84.

In December 2025, Air China also launched direct flights between Almaty and Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in China. These flights is operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Air Astana is Kazakhstan’s flag carrier, established in 2001 and operational since 2002, and is one of the largest airline groups in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel