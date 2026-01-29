Kazakhstan, China seal deal on wind power plant construction in Pavlodar region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Documents for the construction of a 1-gigawatt wind power plant in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan were signed following a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and China’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin, Trend reports via the ministry.



The documents were signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, China's State Power Investment Corporation, and Pavlodar Green Energy LLP.

It was noted that the project’s transition to an active phase reflects the practical implementation of intergovernmental agreements and reaffirmed the importance of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.



Commenting on the signing, Minister Akkenzhenov emphasized the technological significance of the project.



"The project will attract around $1.2 billion in direct investment into the regional economy. The installation of energy storage systems at the new plant is of particular importance for us, as it will help balance natural fluctuations in renewable energy generation and ensure stable power supply to the country’s Unified Power System," he said.



Once commissioned in the city of Ekibastuz, the wind power plant is expected to generate up to 3.4 billion kWh of electricity annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 2 million tons of CO₂ per year.

The project is being implemented under the framework of an intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and China. In 2025, wind measurement masts were installed, providing critical data for subsequent design phases. Furthermore, an agreement on the power dispatch scheme has been reached with Kazakhstan’s national grid operator, KEGOC, marking a significant step toward integrating the future wind farm into the country's energy infrastructure.

Earlier today, Samruk-Kazyna announced that the next phase of the project will involve the signing of an investment agreement involving Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of China’s largest state-owned energy firms, operates numerous investment projects in the electric power sector across more than 40 countries globally.

