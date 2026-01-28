Uzbekistan, India discuss 2026 cooperation agenda

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 28. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the 2026 cooperation agenda between the two countries, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“There is a strong, positive, and dynamic trend in our partnership across all areas. We held a comprehensive exchange on the 2026 agenda of Uzbekistan–India cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” Saidov stated.

He mentioned that both sides are optimistic that the year will bring a cornucopia of favorable results that will benefit the people of both nations.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with India reached $1.3 billion in 2025, marking a 31.6% increase year-on-year, compared to $988.1 million recorded in 2024.

