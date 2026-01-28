ECO greenlights Turkmenistan’s transit, transport, and connectivity initiative

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 28. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) proposed a project to implement the third priority of the Turkmenistan‑backed Awaza Programme of Action - “Transit, Transport and Connectivity” - across the ECO region, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The proposal, along with plans for its implementation, received the endorsement of the ECO Council during its regular meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives of member states, which was held in Tehran, Iran, on January 27, 2026.

Previously, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the third priority of the Awaza Programme was integrated into the ECO's draft document, Strategic Objectives of Economic Cooperation - 2035, which is anticipated to be adopted in the near future. Additionally, a dedicated section titled “Awaza Programme of Action 2024-2034 and the ECO Region” has been launched on the official ECO website.

The Awaza Programme of Action 2024-2034 serves as a regional framework developed by ECO to guide economic collaboration among its member states. It outlines key strategic priorities aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, trade, and transport infrastructure. The programme places particular emphasis on advancing transit corridors, logistics development, and interconnectivity, all in an effort to promote trade and economic integration within the ECO region.

Turkmenistan played a leading role in advancing the programme’s third priority - Transit, Transport and Connectivity - reflecting its broader strategy to enhance regional cooperation and infrastructure development. The programme also aligns with international efforts, including discussions within the framework of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, to address connectivity challenges in landlocked states.