Azerbaijan ratifies cooperation agreement with Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. An agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev

Under the decree, the “Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia,” signed in Tbilisi on November 21, 2025, is to be approved.

Following the entry into force of the agreement specified in the first clause of the decree, the Azerbaijani ministry is tasked with ensuring the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Georgia that the domestic procedures required for the agreement’s entry into force have been completed.