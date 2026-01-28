President Trump warns Tehran: Massive armada is heading to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran of a possible attack if it withdraws from the deal, Trend reports.

''A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,'' Trump noted on his Truth Social page.

He expressed hope that Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - no nuclear weapons - one that is good for all parties.

''Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,'' the post reads.

Today, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi declared that the country had not approached the U.S. regarding negotiations.

According to him, there had been no contact between the Iranian foreign minister and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff in recent days.

Araghchi stressed that some countries are making efforts to organize negotiations as mediators, and Iran is in contact with them.

“If the U.S. wants negotiations, then there can be no talk of negotiations under threat. Negotiations have their own circumstances and can be conducted based on equality and mutual respect,” he noted.

On April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, 2025, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program took place. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, and were conducted by an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

On the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The airstrikes reportedly destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.