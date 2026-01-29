Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 29, Trend reports.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 28.
The official rate for $1 is 1,082,595 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,329,236 rials. On January 28 the euro was priced at 1,296,899 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on January 29
|
Rial on January 28
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,113,328
|
1,082,596
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
1,534,353
|
1,491,942
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,446,443
|
1,412,168
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
125,571
|
122,755
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
115,538
|
112,524
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
178,019
|
173,668
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
12,087
|
11,830
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
303,153
|
294,784
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
3,631,544
|
3,535,000
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
398,083
|
386,929
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
724,604
|
707,431
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
142,704
|
138,804
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
2,894,215
|
2,814,710
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
819,871
|
796,070
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
671,315
|
651,448
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
69,958
|
67,768
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
25,649
|
24,944
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
14,535
|
14,179
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
305,859
|
297,416
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
84,989
|
82,663
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
10,054
|
9,789
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
778,303
|
755,446
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
296,887
|
288,692
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
2,960,979
|
2,879,245
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
880,781
|
857,287
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
911,421
|
886,664
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
35,982
|
35,011
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
530
|
516
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
755,057
|
739,017
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
177,356
|
171,296
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
160,269
|
155,684
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
3,581,382
|
3,491,379
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
284,093
|
273,990
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
753,080
|
753,080
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
1,570,279
|
1,526,934
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1,329,236
|
1,296,899
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
220,719
|
214,859
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
413,683
|
402,284
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
66,430
|
64,822
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
17,120
|
16,644
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
391,990
|
380,552
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
654,888
|
636,818
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,893,695
|
1,836,807
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
119,194
|
115,981
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
318,405
|
309,357
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,095
|
3,022
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,272,357 rials and $1 costs 1,519,106.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel