Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 29, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 28.

The official rate for $1 is 1,082,595 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,329,236 rials. On January 28 the euro was priced at 1,296,899 rials.

Currency Rial on January 29 Rial on January 28 1 US dollar USD 1,113,328 1,082,596 1 British pound GBP 1,534,353 1,491,942 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,446,443 1,412,168 1 Swedish króna SEK 125,571 122,755 1 Norwegian krone NOK 115,538 112,524 1 Danish krone DKK 178,019 173,668 1 Indian rupee INR 12,087 11,830 1 UAE Dirham AED 303,153 294,784 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,631,544 3,535,000 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 398,083 386,929 100 Japanese yen JPY 724,604 707,431 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 142,704 138,804 1 Omani rial OMR 2,894,215 2,814,710 1 Canadian dollar CAD 819,871 796,070 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 671,315 651,448 1 South African rand ZAR 69,958 67,768 1 Turkish lira TRY 25,649 24,944 1 Russian ruble RUB 14,535 14,179 1 Qatari riyal QAR 305,859 297,416 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 84,989 82,663 1 Syrian pound SYP 10,054 9,789 1 Australian dollar AUD 778,303 755,446 1 Saudi riyal SAR 296,887 288,692 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,960,979 2,879,245 1 Singapore dollar SGD 880,781 857,287 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 911,421 886,664 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 35,982 35,011 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 530 516 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 755,057 739,017 1 Libyan dinar LYD 177,356 171,296 1 Chinese yuan CNY 160,269 155,684 100 Thai baht THB 3,581,382 3,491,379 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 284,093 273,990 1,000 South Korean won KRW 753,080 753,080 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,570,279 1,526,934 1 euro EUR 1,329,236 1,296,899 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 220,719 214,859 1 Georgian lari GEL 413,683 402,284 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 66,430 64,822 1 Afghan afghani AFN 17,120 16,644 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 391,990 380,552 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 654,888 636,818 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,893,695 1,836,807 1 Tajik somoni TJS 119,194 115,981 1 Turkmen manat TMT 318,405 309,357 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,095 3,022

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,272,357 rials and $1 costs 1,519,106.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

