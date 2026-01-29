Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 29

Economy Materials 29 January 2026 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 29, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 28.

The official rate for $1 is 1,082,595 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,329,236 rials. On January 28 the euro was priced at 1,296,899 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 29

Rial on January 28

1 US dollar

USD

1,113,328

1,082,596

1 British pound

GBP

1,534,353

1,491,942

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,446,443

1,412,168

1 Swedish króna

SEK

125,571

122,755

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

115,538

112,524

1 Danish krone

DKK

178,019

173,668

1 Indian rupee

INR

12,087

11,830

1 UAE Dirham

AED

303,153

294,784

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,631,544

3,535,000

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

398,083

386,929

100 Japanese yen

JPY

724,604

707,431

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

142,704

138,804

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,894,215

2,814,710

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

819,871

796,070

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

671,315

651,448

1 South African rand

ZAR

69,958

67,768

1 Turkish lira

TRY

25,649

24,944

1 Russian ruble

RUB

14,535

14,179

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

305,859

297,416

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

84,989

82,663

1 Syrian pound

SYP

10,054

9,789

1 Australian dollar

AUD

778,303

755,446

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

296,887

288,692

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,960,979

2,879,245

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

880,781

857,287

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

911,421

886,664

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

35,982

35,011

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

530

516

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

755,057

739,017

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

177,356

171,296

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

160,269

155,684

100 Thai baht

THB

3,581,382

3,491,379

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

284,093

273,990

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

753,080

753,080

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,570,279

1,526,934

1 euro

EUR

1,329,236

1,296,899

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

220,719

214,859

1 Georgian lari

GEL

413,683

402,284

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

66,430

64,822

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

17,120

16,644

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

391,990

380,552

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

654,888

636,818

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,893,695

1,836,807

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

119,194

115,981

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

318,405

309,357

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,095

3,022

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,272,357 rials and $1 costs 1,519,106.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

