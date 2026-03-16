Azerbaijani gymnasts claim glory with gold and silver at Int'l tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijani gymnasts claimed gold and silver medals at the Dutch Trampoline Open international gymnastics tournament, held in Alkmaar, Netherlands, on March 14-15, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

In the individual competition, Azerbaijani athletes made a strong showing, securing places on the medal podium. Seljan Makhsudova triumphed with a gold medal, accumulating 56.580 points. Magsud Makhsudov also excelled, clinching the top spot with 60.030 points. Huseyn Abbasov earned the bronze medal with a score of 57.410 points.

The success continued in the synchronized program, where the pair of Makhsudov and Abbasov won the silver medal with 51.530 points. Another Azerbaijani duo, Omar Gasimli and Muhammad Hasanli, emerged victorious, securing the gold medal with 43.680 points.

In addition, Makhsudova was honored with a special cup for presenting the most difficult program among female competitors during the event.