Sweden temporarily relocates embassy operations in Iran to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Due to the deteriorating security situation in Iran, the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs has decided to temporarily relocate the staff of its embassy in Tehran, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to her, the Swedish embassy will keep going, but diplomatic activities will be handled from Baku.

"The security situation in Tehran remains very uncertain.

Since 2022, the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs has advised against all travel to Iran and is urging Swedish citizens to leave the country," the post reads.

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