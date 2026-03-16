President Ilham Aliyev awards military personnel of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Servicemen of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects have been awarded for distinguished service, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
Under the decree, several servicemen of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Facilities were honored for their exemplary performance in carrying out official duties.
Medal “For the Motherland”
Ramil Huseynov - Major
Medal “For Military Merit”
Samir Movlayev - Major
Elsever Abbasov - Captain
Zaur Eldarov - Captain
Elchin Huseynov - Captain
Ilkin Farzaliyev - Lieutenant
Shahin Vahabzade - Lieutenant
Khayal Adamov - Senior Sergeant
Sabuhi Hajizade - Senior Sergeant
Elman Gahramanzade - Senior Sergeant.
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