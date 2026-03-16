Turkmenistan, Luxembourg discuss cooperation within EU framework

Photo: The embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 16. Turkmenistan and Luxembourg discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of relations with the European Union, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Brussels, Sapar Palvanov, and Luxembourg’s Permanent Representative to the EU, Ambassador Nicolas Mackel.

Mackel pointed out the rising significance of Central Asia and Turkmenistan for the European Union, highlighting that in today's international landscape, it's crucial for the EU to build bridges of trust with its partner nations.

Palvanov, in turn, highlighted Turkmenistan’s efforts aimed at strengthening stability and security in the region, noting that the country’s hands-on efforts show it’s pulling its weight as a responsible member of the international community.

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