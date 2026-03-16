Uzbekistan boosts trade with France by over 45% in early 2026
In January 2026, Uzbekistan's trade with France took off, hitting $123.6 million—a jump of nearly 46% from the previous year, showcasing the blossoming economic relationship between the two countries.
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