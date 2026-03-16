Iran tallies rising death toll from deadly airstrikes in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran have claimed 503 lives in Tehran Province since the conflict began on February 28, Mohammad Esmail Tavakkoli, head of the Tehran branch of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, told reporters, Trend reports.

Tavakkoli noted that 5,700 people have been injured, with 4,700 of them receiving treatment at medical centers. Tavakkoli added that approximately 85% of the dead and injured are civilians, including women and children.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.