ILO outlines key forms of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Technical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) has developed through joint initiatives with other UN agencies, a representative of the ILO told Trend.

A representative of the organization noted that among the implemented programs was the Peacebuilding Fund–supported program. Empowering women and girls affected by migration for inclusive and peaceful community development, implemented in partnership with the IOM and UN Women.

"Within the project, the ILO contributed technical expertise on skills development, entrepreneurship, and women’s economic empowerment in migration-affected communities, particularly in southern regions of Kyrgyzstan," the organization emphasized.

When asked about the key areas of cooperation, including labor market reform, employment generation, social protection, occupational safety, and vocational training, the ILO noted that in recent years its engagement with Kyrgyzstan has covered a broad range of sectors.

"Cooperation included employment promotion, including technical and vocational education and training (TVET), entrepreneurship development and green jobs, social protection, labor inspection and occupational safety and health, gender equality and non-discrimination, and fundamental principles and rights at work, in particular freedom of association and social dialogue," the ILO concluded.