TotalEnergies targets early September for first gas from Absheron field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. First natural gas production from the Absheron field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is planned to begin on September 1, 2029, as part of the full field development project, Trend reports via TotalEnergies.

The project’s operational life is expected to last around 30 years.

According to the information, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been prepared for the Absheron Full Field Development (FFD) project to be implemented by TotalEnergies Absheron B.V.. The assessment was conducted in line with Azerbaijani legislation, international conventions, the Absheron Production Sharing Agreement, and international oil industry standards.

The project represents the next stage of development at the Absheron offshore gas-condensate field, following the previously implemented Early Production Scheme. Plans include drilling three subsea wells, with the possibility of an additional well in the future, as well as installing subsea infrastructure and laying offshore and onshore pipelines. A Central Processing Facility (CPF) will also be constructed onshore about 4 kilometers southwest of the Sangachal Terminal.

The facility will process the extracted raw gas and liquids. The processed gas is planned to be transported through the South Caucasus Pipeline and Azerbaijan’s domestic gas network, while unstabilized condensate will be delivered to the Sangachal Terminal.

The ESIA document evaluates potential environmental, social, and cultural heritage impacts across the drilling, construction, subsea installation, commissioning, and operational phases of the project. The study is based on baseline environmental and social research conducted on land and offshore between 2024 and 2025.

According to the assessment, no major environmental or social impacts that could prevent the project’s implementation have been identified. Medium-level risks are mainly associated with unlikely emergency scenarios, such as irregular gas flaring or accidental hydrocarbon leaks. The company said these risks would be managed through technical design, operational monitoring, and emergency preparedness measures.

The report states that with the planned mitigation and management measures in place, most residual impacts are expected to remain minor or negligible. These include temporary disturbances to marine and terrestrial wildlife, air emissions, noise, waste generation, and resource use, which are expected to be largely local and short-term.

Additionally, the project is expected to bring positive socio-economic benefits, including increased local employment, procurement opportunities for domestic companies, development of workforce capacity, and a contribution to the country’s energy security.

Public consultations and stakeholder discussions were also conducted as part of the project preparation process, including consultations with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the collection of public feedback.

Overall, the assessment concludes that, provided all planned mitigation and management measures are implemented, the Absheron Full Field Development project is considered environmentally and socially acceptable.

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