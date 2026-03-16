Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters visits Khojavend's sunflower oil factory (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Members of the Coordination Headquarters of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected the sunflower oil factory located in the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

As previously reported, on March 16, a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters, chaired by Samir Nuriyev, head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and responsible for the centralized resolution of issues in the country’s territories recently liberated from occupation, was held in Khojavend city.

During the visit, the Headquarters received information on the factory’s operations and its contributions to the local economy.

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