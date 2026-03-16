Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan leaders discuss joint projects and economic ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held discussions on advancing joint projects
and programs across the trade, economic, investment, and transport
sectors, Trend
reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.
During the telephone conversation, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
congratulated the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
on the successful conduct of the referendum on the draft of the new
Constitution. It was noted that the adopted amendments would
provide a solid legal foundation and serve as an additional driver
for Kazakhstan’s sustainable development, while also contributing
to the strengthening of the country’s international standing.
The leaders also exchanged views on current regional and
international issues and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming
bilateral and multilateral events.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
reached $4.97 billion in 2025, representing an 11.4% increase
compared to the previous year. Exports amounted to $1.55 billion,
reflecting a rise of 1.2%, while imports increased by 16.6%,
reaching $3.4 billion.