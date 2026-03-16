Tajikistan unveils pharmaceutical production figures for January 2026
Photo: Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The data highlights mixed dynamics in Tajikistan’s pharmaceutical sector, with a slight monthly recovery but a year-on-year decline against the backdrop of strong growth in the country’s overall industrial and manufacturing output.
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