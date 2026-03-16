President of Uzbekistan outlines copper processing plans for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. Uzbekistan’s copper deep-processing capacity will reach 240,000 tons this year, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The statement was made during a ceremony marking the launch of the third copper processing plant at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex.

According to the president, the country’s processing capacity will expand further in the next two to three years as new industrial projects come on stream.

It was noted that global demand for copper continues to grow rapidly, as the metal has become a strategic resource for industry, energy, electrical engineering, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and green technologies.

“Whoever builds a high value-added chain in the copper industry will effectively build the industry of the future. A country that creates strong infrastructure for deep processing of this raw material will provide income for thousands of families, drive regional development, and strengthen national economic power,” Mirziyoyev said.