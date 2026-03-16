Uzbekistan pushes nation's copper industry growth with new smelter

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. A new copper smelter worth $2.5 billion will be built at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC), President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

President Mirziyoyev made the remark during a ceremony marking the inauguration of the third copper processing plant at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex.

According to the president, once Copper Concentration Plant No. 3 reaches full capacity, daily output of copper concentrate at AMMC will increase from the current 2,400 tons to 5,000 tons.

Overall, it was noted that the launch of a new facility will significantly expand production capacity. Annual output of copper cathodes is expected to rise from 148,500 tons to 300,000 tons, gold production from 20 tons to 33 tons, silver from 161 tons to 203 tons, and molybdenum from 850 tons to 1,700 tons.

In addition, production of sulfuric acid, a key raw material used in uranium mining and the chemical industry, will triple.

Mirziyoyev also mentioned that the groundwork is being laid at a rapid clip for Copper Concentration Plant No. 4, which is anticipated to boost current production figures by an additional 1.5 times once it gets off the ground.

"Following the commissioning of these facilities, the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex is expected to become one of the three largest copper production complexes in the world," the president said.

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