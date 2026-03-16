Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters holds regular meeting in Khojavand city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was held in Khojavand city under the chairmanship of the chief of the headquarters, Samir Nuriyev, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Nuriyev said that the process of the Great Return to the liberated territories is one of the priorities of the state policy implemented under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the country's long-term development strategy.

He said that this process includes not only the physical restoration of the territories, but also a comprehensive approach that envisages the reconstruction of life in those lands, ensuring sustainable socio-economic development and the dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands.

According to the chief of the headquarters, the main priority in the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out in the liberated territories in recent years was the creation of basic infrastructure. The reconstruction of electricity, gas, and water supply infrastructure and the construction of roads, bridges, and tunnels have formed the initial necessary conditions for the restoration of life in the region. At the current stage, a significant part of the resources allocated by the state are directed to the expansion of the housing stock, the construction, and the restoration of individual and multi-apartment houses. At the same time, the organization of the activities of social facilities such as schools, kindergartens, medical centers, and public service centers is being carried out in parallel. It was noted that this approach allows former IDPs returning to their native lands to quickly adapt to normal living conditions from the first day.

Emphasizing that a total of 41 settlements have been built, restored, and commissioned in the liberated territories to date, and the return of former IDPs to these territories has been ensured, Nuriyev informed the meeting participants that as a result of the work done, more than 80,000 people, including those working in the public and private sectors, as well as those receiving education, currently live and work in the liberated territories. He pointed out that as a result of the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the coming period, the migration process will accelerate further and the scale of the Great Return program will expand.

He noted that the implementation of projects in the liberated territories is carried out within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return. The measures outlined in the initiative are being executed systematically, facilitating the progressive realization of the established objectives and ensuring the effective advancement of the rebuilding process.

Nuriyev emphasized that the sustainability of settlement is directly related to the creation of employment opportunities. In this regard, the creation of new jobs, expansion of activity opportunities in the agricultural, service, production, construction, and logistics sectors, as well as the promotion of entrepreneurship, attraction of investors, and application of support mechanisms are of great importance.

The chief of the headquarters noted that the restoration of historical, cultural, and religious monuments is one of the important directions of the Great Return process and noted that this is of particular importance in terms of preserving the national and cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The meeting proceeded as scheduled, with updates given on the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters' operations and the First State Program on the Great Return's initiatives. Reports were heard on the work carried out in the direction of settlement, increasing economic activity, development of entrepreneurship, and restoration of cultural heritage.

At the end of the meeting, the importance of timely implementation of necessary measures for the effective implementation of strategic tasks set by the president of Azerbaijan was emphasized. The meeting underscored the necessity for targeted actions on each matter, with an emphasis on the timely execution of assigned tasks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel