Kyrgyzstan, World Bank discuss boosting transparency in tenders

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 16. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliyev and World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Hugh Riddell discussed reforms to legislation aimed at increasing transparency in tenders, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Parliament.

During the meeting, the speaker emphasized that the republic is interested in receiving international expert recommendations to improve relevant laws.

The World Bank official, in turn, expressed readiness to present its proposals for amendments that could help optimize the system of public spending.

In addition to the procurement sector, the parties also touched upon issues of environmental safety, climate change, and the development of mountain policy.

Mamataliyev noted the success of current joint projects and highlighted the importance of experience exchange for improving the quality of lawmaking. Hugh Riddell confirmed the organization’s intention to support reforms in Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the introduction of global best practices in key sectors of the economy.

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