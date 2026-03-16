Azerbaijan unveils new incentives to lure international film producers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The costs incurred in film production will be partially reimbursed to encourage foreign producers to engage in filmmaking within Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On cinematography" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, the reimbursement of production costs for foreign and co-produced films will be conducted in accordance with the guidelines and conditions set by the designated authority within the relevant executive body.

Moreover, the introduction of incentive measures to attract foreign filmmakers to Azerbaijan will be incorporated into the main forms of state support for the film industry.